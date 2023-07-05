Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility

Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment (EI&E) and Chief Sustainability Officer Meredith Berger visits the Child Development Center at the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Hawaii, April 26, 2023. Berger was at the CDC to plant a tree with the children in honor of Earth Day and the Month of the Military Child. (Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

Date Taken: 04.26.2023
Location: KEKAHA, HI, US