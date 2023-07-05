Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility [Image 12 of 15]

    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando       

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment (EI&E) and Chief Sustainability Officer Meredith Berger speaks with Deputy Public Works Director Tom Nizo during a visit to Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Hawaii, April 26, 2023. Berger visited the installation in western Kauai to mark Earth Day, and discuss environmental projects, and the ways PMRF is preserving and protecting cultural and natural resources. (Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 21:46
    Photo ID: 7913671
    VIRIN: 230426-N-BN624-1368
    Resolution: 4556x3037
    Size: 8.76 MB
    Location: KEKAHA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility [Image 15 of 15], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    environmental
    PMRF
    Meredith Berger
    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF)
    navy newswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT