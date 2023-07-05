Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Luke AFB supports Air Guard F-35 Training [Image 7 of 7]

    Luke AFB supports Air Guard F-35 Training

    LUKE AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jeremiah Glass (left), 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, salutes Col. Jay Spohn (right), 187th Fighter Wing vice commander, June 29, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Spohn helped pave the way for student pilots by developing the syllabus for F-35 Lightning II flight training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 16:40
    Photo ID: 7904970
    VIRIN: 230629-F-RL243-1455
    Resolution: 4190x2357
    Size: 439.3 KB
    Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke AFB supports Air Guard F-35 Training [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Luke AFB supports Air Guard F-35 Training
    Luke AFB supports Air Guard F-35 Training
    Luke AFB supports Air Guard F-35 Training
    Luke AFB supports Air Guard F-35 Training
    Luke AFB supports Air Guard F-35 Training
    Luke AFB supports Air Guard F-35 Training
    Luke AFB supports Air Guard F-35 Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Luke Air Force Base
    Air Force
    F-35 Lightning II
    AETC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT