Luke AFB supports Air Guard F-35 Training

U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Spohn (right), 187th Fighter Wing vice commander, steps to his flight alongside U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Kirk (left), 56th Operations Support Squadron chief of weapons plans, June 29, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Spohn became the first Air National Guard pilot to qualify in the F-35 Lightning II in 2012. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

