Luke AFB supports Air Guard F-35 Training

U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Spohn, 187th Fighter Wing vice commander, boards an F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, June 29, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Spohn became the first Air National Guard pilot to qualify in the F-35 Lightning II in 2012. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)
