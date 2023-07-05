U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Spohn, 187th Fighter Wing vice commander, prepares for his F-35 Lightning II flight, June 29, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Spohn helped pave the way for student pilots by developing the syllabus for F-35 flight training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 16:40
|Photo ID:
|7904966
|VIRIN:
|230629-F-RL243-1404
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|509.47 KB
|Location:
|LUKE AFB, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Luke AFB supports Air Guard F-35 Training [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
