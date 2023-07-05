U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Spohn (right), 187th Fighter Wing vice commander, speaks with U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Kirk (left), 56th Operations Support Squadron chief of weapons plans, before his F-35 Lightning II flight, June 29, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Spohn became the first Air National Guard pilot to qualify in the F-35 in 2012. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 16:40
|Photo ID:
|7904968
|VIRIN:
|230629-F-RL243-1174
|Resolution:
|4900x3062
|Size:
|500.66 KB
|Location:
|LUKE AFB, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Luke AFB supports Air Guard F-35 Training [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT