    Luke AFB supports Air Guard F-35 Training [Image 5 of 7]

    Luke AFB supports Air Guard F-35 Training

    LUKE AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Spohn (right), 187th Fighter Wing vice commander, speaks with U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Kirk (left), 56th Operations Support Squadron chief of weapons plans, before his F-35 Lightning II flight, June 29, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Spohn became the first Air National Guard pilot to qualify in the F-35 in 2012. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 16:40
    Photo ID: 7904968
    VIRIN: 230629-F-RL243-1174
    Resolution: 4900x3062
    Size: 500.66 KB
    Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke AFB supports Air Guard F-35 Training [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Luke Air Force Base
    Air Force
    F-35 Lightning II
    AETC

