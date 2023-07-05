Luke AFB supports Air Guard F-35 Training

U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Spohn (right), 187th Fighter Wing vice commander, speaks with U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Kirk (left), 56th Operations Support Squadron chief of weapons plans, before his F-35 Lightning II flight, June 29, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Spohn became the first Air National Guard pilot to qualify in the F-35 in 2012. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

