U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Spohn, 187th Fighter Wing vice commander, adjusts his helmet strap before his F-35 Lightning II flight, June 29, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Spohn helped pave the way for student pilots by developing the syllabus for F-35 flight training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2023 Date Posted: 07.11.2023 16:40 Photo ID: 7904969 VIRIN: 230629-F-RL243-1259 Resolution: 5443x3402 Size: 698.86 KB Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke AFB supports Air Guard F-35 Training [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.