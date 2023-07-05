Moving Aircraft

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Blaine Williams, right, from Morganton, North Carolina, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Emiliano Marshal, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, both assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, move an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, with an aircraft tractor in the hangar bay, July 9, 2023. HSC 9 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

