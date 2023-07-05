Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moving Aircraft [Image 11 of 14]

    Moving Aircraft

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Blaine Williams, right, from Morganton, North Carolina, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Emiliano Marshal, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, both assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, move an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, with an aircraft tractor in the hangar bay, July 9, 2023. HSC 9 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 00:51
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8

