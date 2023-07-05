Aircraft Maintenance

Aviation Machinist's Mate Airman Joseph Davis, from Asheville, North Carolina, assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department (AIMD), prepares to hoist an F/A-18E Super Hornet’s engine in a jet shop, July 9, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

