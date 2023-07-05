Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Simon Pike 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Royal Foster, from Baltimore, assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s supply department, prepares lettuce in the aft galley, July 10, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Simon Pike)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    This work, Galley [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Simon Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

