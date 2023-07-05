Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Royal Foster, from Baltimore, assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s supply department, prepares lettuce in the aft galley, July 10, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Simon Pike)

