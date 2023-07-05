Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Richard Abreau, from New York, assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department, creates an illustration on a bulkhead in the fo’c’sle, July 9, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2023 Date Posted: 07.11.2023 00:51 Photo ID: 7903388 VIRIN: 230710-N-CO784-1002 Resolution: 4323x3088 Size: 1.45 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Illustration drawing [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.