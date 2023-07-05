Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moving Aircraft [Image 6 of 14]

    Moving Aircraft

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.09.2023

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Burry Fenelon, (Ieft), from New York, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Hunter Davis, from Ocala, Florida, both assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, prepare to chain an aircraft in the hangar bay, July 9, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 00:51
    VIRIN: 230710-N-CO784-1073
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8

