Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aircraft Maintenance [Image 14 of 14]

    Aircraft Maintenance

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Machinist's Mate Airman McKenna Friese, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department (AIMD), prepares to hoist an F/A-18E Super Hornet’s engine in the jet shop, July 9, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 00:51
    Photo ID: 7903395
    VIRIN: 230710-N-CO784-1181
    Resolution: 4107x2934
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft Maintenance [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Galley
    advance weapons elevator system operability test
    Galley
    Moving Aircraft
    Galley
    Moving Aircraft
    Galley
    Galley
    Illustration drawing
    Moving Aircraft
    Moving Aircraft
    Aircraft Maintenance
    Moving Aircraft
    Aircraft Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT