Children play in front of an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft during The Final ATTACK! aerial training event July 8, 2023. The event marked the end of the aircraft's 13-year legacy at the wing and makes way for the arrival of the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Justin Andras)

Date Taken: 07.08.2023
Date Posted: 07.09.2023
Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US
Fort Wayne Blacksnakes celebrate A-10 legacy, by SSgt Justin Andras