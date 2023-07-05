Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Wayne Blacksnakes celebrate A-10 legacy [Image 2 of 7]

    Fort Wayne Blacksnakes celebrate A-10 legacy

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Andras 

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Airman with the Indiana National Guard assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing prepares for a pilot to exit an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft during The Final ATTACK! aerial training event July 8, 2023. The event marked the end of the aircraft's 13-year legacy at the wing and makes way for the arrival of the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Justin Andras)

