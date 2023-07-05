A U.S. Airman with the Indiana National Guard assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing prepares for a pilot to exit an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft during The Final ATTACK! aerial training event July 8, 2023. The event marked the end of the aircraft's 13-year legacy at the wing and makes way for the arrival of the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Justin Andras)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2023 11:14
|Photo ID:
|7900429
|VIRIN:
|230708-Z-OQ080-1148
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.96 MB
|Location:
|FORT WAYNE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Wayne Blacksnakes celebrate A-10 legacy [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Justin Andras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
