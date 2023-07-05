An A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Indiana, banks overhead during The Final ATTACK! aerial training event July 8, 2023. The event marked the end of the aircraft's 13-year legacy at the wing and makes way for the arrival of the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Justin Andras)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2023 10:57
|Photo ID:
|7900427
|VIRIN:
|230708-Z-OQ080-1020
|Resolution:
|3678x2627
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|FORT WAYNE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Wayne A-10s perform maneuvers during Final ATTACK! [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Justin Andras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
