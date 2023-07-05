Fort Wayne A-10s perform maneuvers during Final ATTACK!

An A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Indiana, banks overhead during The Final ATTACK! aerial training event July 8, 2023. The event marked the end of the aircraft's 13-year legacy at the wing and makes way for the arrival of the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Justin Andras)

