Fort Wayne Blacksnakes celebrate A-10 legacy

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeremy Stoner, a pilot assigned to the 163rd Fighter Squadron, kisses his wife following his final flight in an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft during The Final ATTACK! aerial training event July 8, 2023. The event marked the end of the aircraft's 13-year legacy at the wing and makes way for the arrival of the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Justin Andras)
|07.08.2023
|07.09.2023 11:08
|7900436
|230708-Z-OQ080-1302
|6048x4024
|12.5 MB
|FORT WAYNE, IN, US
|3
|0
