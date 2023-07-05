U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aaron Fires, a crewchief assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, poses with his son in front of an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft during The Final ATTACK! aerial training event July 8, 2023. The event marked the end of the aircraft's 13-year legacy at the wing and makes way for the arrival of the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Justin Andras)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2023 Date Posted: 07.09.2023 Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US Fort Wayne Blacksnakes celebrate A-10 legacy [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Justin Andras