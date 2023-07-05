Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Wayne Blacksnakes celebrate A-10 legacy [Image 3 of 7]

    Fort Wayne Blacksnakes celebrate A-10 legacy

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Andras 

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Bryan Jandorf, vice wing commander, 122nd Fighter Wing, celebrates with his family following his final flight in an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft during The Final ATTACK! aerial training event July 8, 2023. The event marked the end of the aircraft's 13-year legacy at the wing and makes way for the arrival of the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Justin Andras)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US 
    122nd Fighter Wing
    Indiana Air National Guard
    Air Force
    USAF
    Fort Wayne
    Blacksnakes

