Sacramento Republic FC flyover

Two T-38 Talons assigned to Beale Air Force Base perform a flyover at the Sacramento Republic Football Club soccer game July 1, 2023, in Sacramento, California. The flyover supported the soccer club’s Salute to Service Night in honor of service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)

Date Taken: 07.01.2023
Date Posted: 07.07.2023
Photo by A1C Colin Smith