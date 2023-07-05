Sacramento Republic FC flyover

The Sacramento Republic Football Club’s Salute to Service Night recognizes the Beale Air Force Base team members for their roles in conducting the event’s flyover July 1, 2023, Sacramento, California. The first military flyover was conducted at the 1918 World Series at Comiskey Park in Chicago involving 60 United States Army biplanes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)

