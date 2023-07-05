Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sacramento Republic FC flyover [Image 6 of 6]

    Sacramento Republic FC flyover

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    The Sacramento Republic Football Club’s Salute to Service Night recognizes the Beale Air Force Base team members for their roles in conducting the event’s flyover July 1, 2023, Sacramento, California. The first military flyover was conducted at the 1918 World Series at Comiskey Park in Chicago involving 60 United States Army biplanes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 13:23
    Photo ID: 7898909
    VIRIN: 230701-F-RA943-1002
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.76 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sacramento Republic FC flyover [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Colin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sacramento Republic FC flyover
    Sacramento Republic FC flyover
    Sacramento Republic FC flyover
    Sacramento Republic FC flyover
    Sacramento Republic FC flyover
    Sacramento Republic FC flyover

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #AirPower #simplifyunifywin #sacrepublicfc #gobluestayblue #integration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT