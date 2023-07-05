Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sacramento Republic FC flyover [Image 1 of 6]

    Sacramento Republic FC flyover

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Two T-38 Talons assigned to Beale Air Force Base perform a flyover during a Sacramento Republic Football Club soccer game July 1, 2023, in Sacramento, California. The flyover supported the soccer club’s Salute to Service Night in honor of service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 13:23
    Photo ID: 7898903
    VIRIN: 230701-F-QO967-1041
    Resolution: 8532x5688
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sacramento Republic FC flyover [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #AirPower #simplifyunifywin #sacrepublicfc #gobluestayblue #integration

