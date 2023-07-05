Sacramento Republic FC flyover

U.S. Air Force U-2 Dragon Lady pilot conducts a tour of the T-38 Talon for members from Sacramento Republic Football Club, July 1, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The soccer club toured the base prior to a flyover that was conducted at one of their games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono)

