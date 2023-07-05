U.S. Air Force U-2 Dragon Lady pilot conducts a tour of the T-38 Talon for members from Sacramento Republic Football Club, July 1, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The soccer club toured the base prior to a flyover that was conducted at one of their games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 13:23
|Photo ID:
|7898905
|VIRIN:
|230626-F-QO967-1043
|Resolution:
|9318x5919
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sacramento Republic FC flyover [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT