    Sacramento Republic FC flyover [Image 3 of 6]

    Sacramento Republic FC flyover

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force U-2 Dragon Lady pilot conducts a tour of the T-38 Talon for members from Sacramento Republic Football Club, July 1, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The soccer club toured the base prior to a flyover that was conducted at one of their games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono)

