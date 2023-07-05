Sacramento Republic Football Club members tour the 9th Physiological Support Squadron (PSPTS) high-pressure chamber July 1, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The tour included viewing the full pressure suits, tasting tube food, and the high-pressure chamber. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 13:23
|Photo ID:
|7898907
|VIRIN:
|230626-F-QO967-1090
|Resolution:
|9033x5948
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sacramento Republic FC flyover [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
