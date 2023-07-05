Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sacramento Republic FC flyover [Image 2 of 6]

    Sacramento Republic FC flyover

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Sacramento Republic Football Club members pose in front of a T-38 Talon, July 1, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Members from the soccer club visited multiple squadrons on base to learn about different missions including the Explosive Ordnance Disposal section and the 9th Physiological Support Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 13:23
    Photo ID: 7898904
    VIRIN: 230626-F-QO967-1029
    Resolution: 8654x5239
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sacramento Republic FC flyover [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sacramento Republic FC flyover
    Sacramento Republic FC flyover
    Sacramento Republic FC flyover
    Sacramento Republic FC flyover
    Sacramento Republic FC flyover
    Sacramento Republic FC flyover

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #AirPower #simplifyunifywin #sacrepublicfc #gobluestayblue #integration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT