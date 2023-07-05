Soldiers from Troop C, 1st Squadron, 134th Cavalry Regiment, Nebraska Army National Guard, practice saving someone with a rescue hook during Army Water Survival Training at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 29, 2023. During the course, the students learned and refined techniques for basic rescue, swimming with a rifle, quick release of plate carriers in water and inflating trousers for floatation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2023 Date Posted: 07.07.2023 06:41 Photo ID: 7898363 VIRIN: 230629-F-DY859-2210 Resolution: 3000x1950 Size: 2.15 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 15 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-134th CAV conducts Army Water Survival Training [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.