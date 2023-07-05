Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-134th CAV conducts Army Water Survival Training [Image 8 of 12]

    1-134th CAV conducts Army Water Survival Training

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A Soldier from Troop C, 1st Squadron, 134th Cavalry Regiment, Nebraska Army National Guard, practices swimming with a rifle during Army Water Survival Training at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 29, 2023. During the joint, three-day training, 20 Soldiers and two Airmen learned the basics of water survival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 06:41
    Photo ID: 7898360
    VIRIN: 230629-F-DY859-1873
    Resolution: 3878x2521
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-134th CAV conducts Army Water Survival Training [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

