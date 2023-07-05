1-134th CAV conducts Army Water Survival Training

A Soldier from Troop C, 1st Squadron, 134th Cavalry Regiment, Nebraska Army National Guard, practices swimming with a rifle during Army Water Survival Training at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 29, 2023. During the joint, three-day training, 20 Soldiers and two Airmen learned the basics of water survival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

Date Taken: 06.29.2023
Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE