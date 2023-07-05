Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-134th CAV conducts Army Water Survival Training [Image 5 of 12]

    1-134th CAV conducts Army Water Survival Training

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marc Chamberlain, assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, treads water during Army Water Survival Training at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 29, 2023. During the joint, three-day training, 20 Soldiers and two Airmen learned the basics of water survival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 06:41
    Photo ID: 7898356
    VIRIN: 230629-F-DY859-1486
    Resolution: 2285x1486
    Size: 957.06 KB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-134th CAV conducts Army Water Survival Training [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    380th AEW
    U.S. Army
    1-134th CAV
    Nabraska Army National Guard
    Army Water Survival Training

