U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marc Chamberlain, assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, treads water during Army Water Survival Training at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 29, 2023. During the joint, three-day training, 20 Soldiers and two Airmen learned the basics of water survival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2023 Date Posted: 07.07.2023 06:41 Photo ID: 7898356 VIRIN: 230629-F-DY859-1486 Resolution: 2285x1486 Size: 957.06 KB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-134th CAV conducts Army Water Survival Training [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.