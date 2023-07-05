1-134th CAV conducts Army Water Survival Training

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Halstead, left, Troop C, 1st Squadron, 134th Cavalry Regiment, Nebraska Army National Guard, instructs Soldiers and Airmen during Army Water Survival Training at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 29, 2023. During the joint, three-day training, 20 Soldiers and two Airmen learned the basics of water survival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

Date Taken: 06.29.2023 Date Posted: 07.07.2023 Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE