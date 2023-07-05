U.S. Army Sgt. Eduardo Morales, Troop C, 1st Squadron, 134th Cavalry Regiment, Nebraska Army National Guard, take a break during Army Water Survival Training at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 29, 2023. During the joint, three-day training, 20 Soldiers and two Airmen learned the basics of water survival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 06:41
|Photo ID:
|7898358
|VIRIN:
|230629-F-DY859-1694
|Resolution:
|3649x2372
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-134th CAV conducts Army Water Survival Training [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
