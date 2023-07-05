U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 3 (CLR-3) salute Col. Christopher M. Haar, the outgoing commanding officer for CLR-3 during a change of command ceremony at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 28, 2023. Marines and Sailors with CLR-3 celebrated Col. Christopher M. Haar’s successful years commanding the unit and welcome the incoming commander, Col. Jason B. Berg. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 01:32
|Photo ID:
|7898147
|VIRIN:
|230628-M-PM375-1045
|Resolution:
|6502x4335
|Size:
|5.38 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|5
This work, Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
