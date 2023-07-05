Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 13 of 14]

    Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 3 (CLR-3) salute Col. Christopher M. Haar, the outgoing commanding officer for CLR-3 during a change of command ceremony at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 28, 2023. Marines and Sailors with CLR-3 celebrated Col. Christopher M. Haar’s successful years commanding the unit and welcome the incoming commander, Col. Jason B. Berg. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 01:32
    Photo ID: 7898147
    VIRIN: 230628-M-PM375-1045
    Resolution: 6502x4335
    Size: 5.38 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony
    Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony
    Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony
    Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony
    Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony
    Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony
    Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony
    Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony
    Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony
    Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony
    Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony
    Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony
    Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony
    Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Legion of Merit
    Change of Command
    3rd MLG
    CLR-3
    Col. Haar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT