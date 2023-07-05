Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Christopher M. Haar, the outgoing commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 3 (CLR-3), left, is presented the Legion of Merit, given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements, by Brig. Gen. Adam L. Chalkley, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, center, during a change of command ceremony at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 28, 2023. Marines and Sailors with CLR-3 celebrated Col. Christopher M. Haar’s successful years commanding the unit and welcome the incoming commander, Col. Jason B. Berg. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

