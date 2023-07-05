Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps leadership for 3rd Marine Logistics Group perform drill movements during a change of command ceremony at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 28th, 2023. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 3 celebrated Col. Christopher M. Haar’s successful years commanding the unit and welcome the incoming commander, Col. Jason B. Berg. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

