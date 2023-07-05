Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 14]

    Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps leadership for 3rd Marine Logistics Group perform drill movements during a change of command ceremony at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 28th, 2023. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 3 celebrated Col. Christopher M. Haar’s successful years commanding the unit and welcome the incoming commander, Col. Jason B. Berg. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 01:31
    Photo ID: 7898138
    VIRIN: 230628-M-PM375-1050
    Resolution: 5021x3347
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony
    Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony
    Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony
    Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony
    Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony
    Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony
    Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony
    Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony
    Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony
    Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony
    Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony
    Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony
    Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony
    Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Legion of Merit
    Change of Command
    3rd MLG
    CLR-3
    Col. Haar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT