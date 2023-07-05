U.S. Marine Corps Col. Christopher M. Haar, outgoing commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 3 (CLR-3), right, passes the unit colors to Col. Jason B. Berg, the incoming commanding officer, left, during the change of command ceremony at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 28, 2023. Marines and Sailors with CLR-3 celebrated Col. Christopher M. Haar’s successful years commanding the unit and welcome the incoming commander, Col. Jason B. Berg. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 01:33
|Photo ID:
|7898145
|VIRIN:
|230628-M-PM375-1063
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.78 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|6
This work, Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
