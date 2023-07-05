U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Adam L. Chalkley, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, speaks during a change of command ceremony for Combat Logistics Regiment 3 (CLR-3) at Camp Foster, Okinawa, June 28, 2023. Marines and Sailors with CLR-3 celebrated Col. Christopher M. Haar’s successful years commanding the unit and welcome the incoming commander, Col. Jason B. Berg. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 01:34
|Photo ID:
|7898140
|VIRIN:
|230628-M-PM375-1078
|Resolution:
|5295x3530
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|13
This work, Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
