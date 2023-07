U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Ruben Soto, sergeant major of Combat Logistics Regiment 3 (CLR-3), left, hands the unit colors to Col. Christopher M. Haar, outgoing commanding officer of CLR-3, right, during a change of command ceremony at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 28, 2023. Marines and Sailors with CLR-3 celebrated Col. Christopher M. Haar’s successful years commanding the unit and welcome the incoming commander, Col. Jason B. Berg. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.07.2023 01:34 Photo ID: 7898141 VIRIN: 230628-M-PM375-1058 Resolution: 6020x4013 Size: 4.36 MB Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 11 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Till we meet again| Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.