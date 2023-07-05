Sailors Celebrate Fourth of July in Port Angeles

Cmdr. Ryan Downing, right, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92), looks on as Gunner's Mate 1st Class Alexander Etgeton, also assigned to Momsen, receives the first pitch ball during a Port Angeles Lefties baseball game in Port Angeles, Washington, July 4, 2023. Locally-based Sailors visited the city during its Fourth of July celebration to provide an opportunity for the citizens to meet Sailors and witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heather C. Wamsley)

