    Sailors Celebrate Fourth of July in Port Angeles [Image 7 of 23]

    Sailors Celebrate Fourth of July in Port Angeles

    PORT ANGELES, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Heather Wamsley 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92) give kids temporary tattoos in Port Angeles, Washington, July 4, 2023. Locally-based Sailors visited the city during its Fourth of July celebration to provide an opportunity for the citizens to meet Sailors and witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heather C. Wamsley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 22:35
    Photo ID: 7896219
    VIRIN: 230704-N-DS883-1195
    Resolution: 5164x3443
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: PORT ANGELES, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Celebrate Fourth of July in Port Angeles [Image 23 of 23], by PO1 Heather Wamsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Port Angeles
    USS Momsen
    community outreach
    Sailors
    Fourth of July
    DDG 92

