Sailors assigned to Navy Band Northwest perform the national anthem prior to a Port Angeles Lefties baseball game in Port Angeles, Washington, July 4, 2023. Locally-based Sailors visited the city during its Fourth of July celebration to provide an opportunity for the citizens to meet Sailors and witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heather C. Wamsley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2023 Date Posted: 07.05.2023 22:35 Photo ID: 7896227 VIRIN: 230704-N-DS883-1276 Resolution: 4660x3329 Size: 1.17 MB Location: PORT ANGELES, WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Celebrate Fourth of July in Port Angeles [Image 23 of 23], by PO1 Heather Wamsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.