    Sailors Celebrate Fourth of July in Port Angeles [Image 14 of 23]

    Sailors Celebrate Fourth of July in Port Angeles

    PORT ANGELES, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Heather Wamsley 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    Sailors assigned to Navy Band Northwest perform the national anthem prior to a Port Angeles Lefties baseball game in Port Angeles, Washington, July 4, 2023. Locally-based Sailors visited the city during its Fourth of July celebration to provide an opportunity for the citizens to meet Sailors and witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heather C. Wamsley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 22:35
    Photo ID: 7896226
    VIRIN: 230704-N-DS883-1272
    Resolution: 4887x3491
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: PORT ANGELES, WA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Celebrate Fourth of July in Port Angeles [Image 23 of 23], by PO1 Heather Wamsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Momsen
    Navy Band Northwest
    community outreach
    Fourth of July
    baseball game
    Port Angeles Lefties

