Sailors Celebrate Fourth of July in Port Angeles

Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92) give kids temporary tattoos in Port Angeles, Washington, July 4, 2023. Locally-based Sailors visited the city during its Fourth of July celebration to provide an opportunity for the citizens to meet Sailors and witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heather C. Wamsley)

Date Taken: 07.04.2023 Location: PORT ANGELES, WA, US