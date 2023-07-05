Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III congratulates one of 85 of the country's newest servicemembers after administering the oath of enlistment at the Baltimore Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS), Ft. Meade, Md., July, 5, 2023. Secretary Austin. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2023 Date Posted: 07.05.2023 17:08 Photo ID: 7895512 VIRIN: 230705-D-TT977-1254 Resolution: 6880x4587 Size: 10.89 MB Location: FT. MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECDEF Visits Baltimore Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) [Image 10 of 10], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.