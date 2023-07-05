Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Visits Baltimore Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) [Image 6 of 10]

    SECDEF Visits Baltimore Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS)

    FT. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2023

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III administers the oath of enlistment to 85 new recruits at the Baltimore Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS), Ft. Meade, Md., July, 5, 2023. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    service
    Fort Meade
    recruitment
    oath
    secdefaustin

