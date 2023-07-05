SECDEF Visits Baltimore Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS)

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III congratulates new recruits at the Baltimore Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS), Ft. Meade, Md., July, 5, 2023. Secretary Austin administered the oath of enlistment to 85 of the country's newest servicemembers. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

