SECDEF Visits Baltimore Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS)

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets Leonard Litton, Principal Director for Military Personnel Policy, Col. Megan Stallings, Commander, U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command and Lt. Col. Christine Moore, Commander, 12th Battalion and Baltimore MEPS at the Baltimore Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS), Ft. Meade, Md., July, 5, 2023. Secretary Austin administered the oath of enlistment to 85 new recruits during a ceremony (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

Date Taken: 07.05.2023 Location: FT. MEADE, MD, US