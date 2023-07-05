Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III administers the oath of enlistment to 85 of the country's newest recruits during a ceremony at the Baltimore Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS), Ft. Meade, Md., July, 5, 2023. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 17:08
|Photo ID:
|7895504
|VIRIN:
|230705-D-TT977-1156
|Resolution:
|6641x4427
|Size:
|14.68 MB
|Location:
|FT. MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECDEF Visits Baltimore Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) [Image 10 of 10], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
