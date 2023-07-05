SECDEF Visits Baltimore Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS)

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III congratulates one of 85 of the country's newest servicemembers after administering the oath of enlistment at the Baltimore Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS), Ft. Meade, Md., July, 5, 2023. Secretary Austin. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
