Lt. Gen. Viorel Pană, left, Chief of the Romanian Air Force Staff, walks with Maj. Gen. Joel Jackson, right, commander of Air Force District of Washington, after placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., June 27, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.05.2023 10:26 Photo ID: 7894279 VIRIN: 230627-F-LE393-1874 Resolution: 2000x1814 Size: 607.92 KB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Romania Lt. Gen. Pană wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 15 of 15], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.