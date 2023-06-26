Sharene Brown, Monica Pană, Camelia Ignat and Jen Clark tour Mount Vernon, the historic home of George Washington, in Mount Vernon, Va., June 27, 2023. The tour was part of a counterpart visit by Lt. Gen. Viorel Pană, Chief of the Romanian Air Force Staff, hosted by Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.05.2023 10:26 Photo ID: 7894277 VIRIN: 230627-F-LE393-1388 Resolution: 2000x1604 Size: 1.04 MB Location: MOUNT VERNON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Romania counterpart visit Mount Vernon spouse tour [Image 15 of 15], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.