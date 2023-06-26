Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Romania counterpart visit Mount Vernon spouse tour [Image 11 of 15]

    Romania counterpart visit Mount Vernon spouse tour

    MOUNT VERNON, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Sharene Brown, Monica Pană, Camelia Ignat and Jen Clark tour Mount Vernon, the historic home of George Washington, in Mount Vernon, Va., June 27, 2023. The tour was part of a counterpart visit by Lt. Gen. Viorel Pană, Chief of the Romanian Air Force Staff, hosted by Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

